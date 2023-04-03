The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

  • Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
  • In 73 of 134 games last year (54.5%) Pederson had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 134 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson drove in a run in 45 games last year out 134 (33.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last year (45 of 134), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 66
.284 AVG .264
.368 OBP .348
.541 SLG .503
24 XBH 21
10 HR 13
39 RBI 31
48/21 K/BB 52/24
1 SB 2
Home Away
66 GP 68
37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%)
20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Kopech takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
  • In his 25 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.