Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)
- Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 73 of 134 games last year (54.5%) Pederson had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 134 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson drove in a run in 45 games last year out 134 (33.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last year (45 of 134), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|24
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|31
|48/21
|K/BB
|52/24
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|37 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (52.9%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.6%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.3%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.6%)
|20 (30.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (36.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kopech takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- In his 25 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.