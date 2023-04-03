The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

In 73 of 134 games last year (54.5%) Pederson had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 134 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson drove in a run in 45 games last year out 134 (33.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last year (45 of 134), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 66 .284 AVG .264 .368 OBP .348 .541 SLG .503 24 XBH 21 10 HR 13 39 RBI 31 48/21 K/BB 52/24 1 SB 2 Home Away 66 GP 68 37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%) 20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)