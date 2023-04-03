How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.
Watch NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM to take in the action as the Wild and Golden Knights take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Golden Knights vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/1/2023
|Golden Knights
|Wild
|4-1 VEG
|2/9/2023
|Wild
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights give up 2.8 goals per game (214 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 249 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|63
|27
|35
|62
|51
|45
|45.5%
|Chandler Stephenson
|76
|14
|45
|59
|28
|57
|58.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|70
|26
|28
|54
|24
|36
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|72
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|67
|9
|41
|50
|49
|54
|100%
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 200 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Wild's 222 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|74
|22
|43
|65
|41
|42
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|76
|23
|36
|59
|14
|43
|49.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|76
|29
|29
|58
|38
|49
|56.8%
|Marcus Johansson
|75
|16
|24
|40
|29
|27
|41.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.