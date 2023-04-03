The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.

Watch NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM to take in the action as the Wild and Golden Knights take the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM

NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Golden Knights vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/1/2023 Golden Knights Wild 4-1 VEG 2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.8 goals per game (214 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Golden Knights' 249 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 63 27 35 62 51 45 45.5% Chandler Stephenson 76 14 45 59 28 57 58.4% Jonathan Marchessault 70 26 28 54 24 36 38.5% Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 67 9 41 50 49 54 100%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 200 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Wild's 222 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players