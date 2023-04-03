The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Golden Knights vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/1/2023 Golden Knights Wild 4-1 VEG
2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights give up 2.8 goals per game (214 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Golden Knights' 249 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 63 27 35 62 51 45 45.5%
Chandler Stephenson 76 14 45 59 28 57 58.4%
Jonathan Marchessault 70 26 28 54 24 36 38.5%
Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 67 9 41 50 49 54 100%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 200 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild's 222 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 74 22 43 65 41 42 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 76 23 36 59 14 43 49.2%
Matthew Boldy 76 29 29 58 38 49 56.8%
Marcus Johansson 75 16 24 40 29 27 41.7%

