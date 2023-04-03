A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild (fourth in the conference at 44-23-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 47-22-7), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM

NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-135) Golden Knights (+115) 5.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas is 9-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has played 43 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 222 (24th) Goals 249 (13th) 200 (3rd) Goals Allowed 214 (10th) 50 (15th) Power Play Goals 40 (25th) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (9th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 outings.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have scored 249 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 214 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +35.

