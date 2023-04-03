Golden Knights vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild (fourth in the conference at 44-23-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 47-22-7), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-135)
|Golden Knights (+115)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas is 9-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has played 43 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|222 (24th)
|Goals
|249 (13th)
|200 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (10th)
|50 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (25th)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (9th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 outings.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have scored 249 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 214 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +35.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.