Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox (2-2) and the San Francisco Giants (1-2) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the White Sox to secure the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on April 3.

The White Sox will call on Michael Kopech against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani.

Giants vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Giants vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Giants 2.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants came away with 18 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, San Francisco came away with a win 12 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in baseball (716 total, 4.4 per game).

The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule