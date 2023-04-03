When the Chicago White Sox (2-2) and San Francisco Giants (1-2) square of in an early-season matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, April 3, Michael Kopech will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani to the mound. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+110). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the White Sox were favored 106 times and won 55, or 51.9%, of those games.

The White Sox had a record of 43-40, a 51.8% win rate, when they were favored by -130 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

Chicago had a .383 slugging percentage and averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Giants won 12 of 42 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants slugged .387 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Giants vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Roberto Pérez 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+333) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

