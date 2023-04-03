Anthony DeSclafani will aim to shut down Elvis Andrus and company when the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 3:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.

San Francisco had a team batting average of .234 last season, which ranked 22nd among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranked 11th in the majors with 716 total runs scored last season.

The Giants had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.

San Francisco had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

Giants pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.89 last year, which ranked 15th in MLB.

San Francisco had a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

DeSclafani has been named the starter for the Giants and will make his first start this season.

The last time the 32-year-old righty pitched was on Sunday, June 26, throwing 2 2/3 innings as the starter against the Cincinnati Reds.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees W 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox - Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Ross Stripling Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic

