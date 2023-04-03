David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and David Villar, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Villar At The Plate (2022)
- Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last year (24 of 52), Villar had a base hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 52), including 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 15 of 52 games last season (28.8%) he scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he scored more than once.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|.182
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.255
|SLG
|.564
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|9
|7
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (56.7%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kopech will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
- In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP, putting together a 5-9 record.
