The San Francisco Giants and David Villar, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

In 46.2% of his games last year (24 of 52), Villar had a base hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 52), including 5% of his trips to the dish.

Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 15 of 52 games last season (28.8%) he scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he scored more than once.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 30 .182 AVG .257 .352 OBP .318 .255 SLG .564 3 XBH 13 0 HR 9 7 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 30 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)