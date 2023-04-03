Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 3:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- In 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%) Crawford got at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in nine of 118 games in 2022 (7.6%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.3%).
- He scored a run in 43 of his 118 games a year ago (36.4%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.9%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Kopech gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Over his 25 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
