After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 3:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%) Crawford got at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in nine of 118 games in 2022 (7.6%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.3%).
  • He scored a run in 43 of his 118 games a year ago (36.4%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.9%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 61
.219 AVG .241
.333 OBP .294
.290 SLG .388
7 XBH 19
3 HR 6
18 RBI 34
45/30 K/BB 53/12
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 61
32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%)
16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kopech gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Over his 25 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
