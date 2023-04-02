Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)
- Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
- Flores had a hit in 85 of 151 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 43 of 151 games last season (28.5%), Flores picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored in 39.7% of his 151 games last season, with more than one run in 6.0% of those games (nine).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.248
|AVG
|.212
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.459
|SLG
|.339
|29
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|30
|46/32
|K/BB
|57/28
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|78
|40 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (57.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (11.5%)
|32 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (35.9%)
|11 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.0%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (21.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brito will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
