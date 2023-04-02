The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Jhony Brito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.

Flores had a hit in 85 of 151 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 43 of 151 games last season (28.5%), Flores picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored in 39.7% of his 151 games last season, with more than one run in 6.0% of those games (nine).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .248 AVG .212 .340 OBP .296 .459 SLG .339 29 XBH 19 11 HR 8 41 RBI 30 46/32 K/BB 57/28 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 78 40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%) 32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%) 11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

