The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

  • Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Flores had a hit in 85 of 151 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 43 of 151 games last season (28.5%), Flores picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • He scored in 39.7% of his 151 games last season, with more than one run in 6.0% of those games (nine).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.248 AVG .212
.340 OBP .296
.459 SLG .339
29 XBH 19
11 HR 8
41 RBI 30
46/32 K/BB 57/28
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 78
40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%)
32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%)
11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brito will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
