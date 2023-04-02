Trey Lyles and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Lyles put up seven points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 138-114 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll break down Lyles' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.7 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA -- 12.6 12.9 PR 13.5 11.7 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.7 points per contest, the Spurs are the worst team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Spurs are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.6 per contest, 28th in the league.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Lyles vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 20 5 1 0 0 0 0 1/15/2023 22 12 2 0 1 1 0 11/17/2022 20 14 3 0 1 0 1

