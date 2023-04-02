Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
- Estrada got a base hit in 90 of 140 games last year (64.3%), with at least two hits in 33 of them (23.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of those contests (14). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brito gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.