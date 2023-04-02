After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.

Estrada got a base hit in 90 of 140 games last year (64.3%), with at least two hits in 33 of them (23.6%).

He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of those contests (14). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 67 .260 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .394 SLG .409 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 30 RBI 32 40/18 K/BB 49/15 11 SB 10 Home Away 72 GP 68 49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%) 5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)