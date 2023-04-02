After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
  • Estrada got a base hit in 90 of 140 games last year (64.3%), with at least two hits in 33 of them (23.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of those contests (14). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brito gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.