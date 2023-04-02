The Utah Jazz, with Talen Horton-Tucker, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 122-114 loss against the Celtics, Horton-Tucker totaled 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 10.2 19.3 Rebounds 5.5 3.2 5.8 Assists 5.5 3.7 6.6 PRA 30.5 17.1 31.7 PR 24.5 13.4 25.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.4



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Nets

Horton-Tucker is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

He's attempted 3.0 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.6.

The Nets concede 112.8 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 11.9 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 6 0 2 3 0 0 0

