The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take the court against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM

YES and SportsNet RM Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Jazz vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)

Jazz (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (232)



The Jazz (43-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 2.6% more often than the Nets (41-36-0) this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 8-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Brooklyn puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 58.4% of the time this season (45 out of 77). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (35 out of 77).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 18-24, while the Nets are 28-12 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

At 117.2 points scored per game and 117.9 points allowed, Utah is sixth in the league on offense and 24th defensively.

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

With 13.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Jazz are sixth and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Utah attempts 57.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68% of Utah's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32% are 3-pointers.

