Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)
- Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.6% of his games a year ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski picked up an RBI. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|32
|73/32
|K/BB
|68/29
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|36 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (54.1%)
|11 (14.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (20.3%)
|29 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (40.5%)
|8 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.8%)
|16 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Brito will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
