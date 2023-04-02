Mike Yastrzemski -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.6% of his games a year ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski picked up an RBI. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .200 AVG .228 .293 OBP .317 .371 SLG .411 25 XBH 25 8 HR 9 25 RBI 32 73/32 K/BB 68/29 3 SB 2 Home Away 74 GP 74 36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%) 11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%) 29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%) 8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%) 16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

