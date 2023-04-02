Mike Yastrzemski -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: YES
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

  • Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.6% of his games a year ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski picked up an RBI. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.200 AVG .228
.293 OBP .317
.371 SLG .411
25 XBH 25
8 HR 9
25 RBI 32
73/32 K/BB 68/29
3 SB 2
Home Away
74 GP 74
36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%)
11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%)
29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%)
8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%)
16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Brito will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
