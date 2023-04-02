Malik Monk plus his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Monk, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Trail Blazers) put up 20 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Monk's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.6 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 21.5 20.1 20.4 PR 17.5 16.2 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Malik Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Spurs

Monk is responsible for taking 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

Monk is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.7 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Spurs allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have allowed 26.6 per game, 28th in the league.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 33 22 3 5 2 0 3 1/15/2023 15 2 2 5 0 0 2 11/17/2022 28 26 4 2 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Monk or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.