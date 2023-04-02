LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)
- Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Wade got a hit in 41.6% of his 77 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.0% of those contests.
- In eight of 77 games last year, he went yard (10.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Wade drove in a run in 17 out of 77 games last season (22.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.1%).
- In 28.6% of his games last year (22 of 77), he scored at least a run, and in six (7.8%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|30/11
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|17 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|14 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.1%)
|10 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Brito starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.