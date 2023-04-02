On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Jhony Brito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Wade got a hit in 41.6% of his 77 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.0% of those contests.

In eight of 77 games last year, he went yard (10.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Wade drove in a run in 17 out of 77 games last season (22.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.1%).

In 28.6% of his games last year (22 of 77), he scored at least a run, and in six (7.8%) he scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 37 .223 AVG .190 .302 OBP .309 .429 SLG .286 10 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 30/11 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 39 17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%) 10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

