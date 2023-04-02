Domantas Sabonis and Tre Jones are two players to watch on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (47-30) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (19-58) at Golden 1 Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Sabonis, Keldon Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their most recent game against the Trail Blazers, 138-114, on Friday. Keegan Murray led the way with 20 points, plus three boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keegan Murray 20 3 3 1 3 4 Domantas Sabonis 20 12 8 2 0 0 Malik Monk 20 2 5 1 1 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his squad in both rebounds (12.4) and assists (7.2) per game, and also posts 19.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox posts 25.1 points and 6.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes puts up 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter averages 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is posting 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 19.7 13 7.8 0.9 0.6 0.1 De'Aaron Fox 20.3 3.2 4.8 0.8 0.3 1.9 Keegan Murray 14.7 5 1.4 0.8 0.6 3.6 Malik Monk 13.6 3 3.8 0.6 0.5 2.8 Harrison Barnes 14.4 4 1.8 0.2 0 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.