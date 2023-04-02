The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 50.8% from the field, it is 30-5 overall.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.

The 121.2 points per game the Kings average are just 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).

When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 29-5.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 123.8 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 3.2 more points per game (119.6) than in away games (116.4).

When playing at home, the Kings are sinking 0.3 more threes per game (14) than away from home (13.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (36%).

Kings Injuries