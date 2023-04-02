How to Watch the Kings vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 50.8% from the field, it is 30-5 overall.
- The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.
- The 121.2 points per game the Kings average are just 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).
- When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 29-5.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 123.8 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 3.2 more points per game (119.6) than in away games (116.4).
- When playing at home, the Kings are sinking 0.3 more threes per game (14) than away from home (13.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (36%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
