The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Kings Stats Insights

  • This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
  • In games Sacramento shoots better than 50.8% from the field, it is 30-5 overall.
  • The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.
  • The 121.2 points per game the Kings average are just 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).
  • When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 29-5.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Kings have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 123.8 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 3.2 more points per game (119.6) than in away games (116.4).
  • When playing at home, the Kings are sinking 0.3 more threes per game (14) than away from home (13.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (36%).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Matthew Dellavedova Out Finger

