Kings vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - April 2
The Sacramento Kings (47-30) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, April 2 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (19-58) at Golden 1 Center, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.
The Kings head into this game on the heels of a 138-114 win against the Trail Blazers on Friday. Keegan Murray totaled 20 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matthew Dellavedova
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|1.5
|0.4
|1.3
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keldon Johnson: Out (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings score only 1.5 fewer points per game (121.2) than the Spurs allow (122.7).
- When Sacramento puts up more than 122.7 points, it is 29-5.
- The Kings have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 120.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points fewer than the 121.2 they've scored this year.
- Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 37.2%.
- The Kings record 117.5 points per 100 possessions (first in the league), while giving up 114.0 points per 100 possessions (21st in the NBA).
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-16.5
|244
