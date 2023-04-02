The Sacramento Kings (47-30) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, April 2 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (19-58) at Golden 1 Center, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.

The Kings head into this game on the heels of a 138-114 win against the Trail Blazers on Friday. Keegan Murray totaled 20 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keldon Johnson: Out (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 1.5 fewer points per game (121.2) than the Spurs allow (122.7).

When Sacramento puts up more than 122.7 points, it is 29-5.

The Kings have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 120.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points fewer than the 121.2 they've scored this year.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Kings record 117.5 points per 100 possessions (first in the league), while giving up 114.0 points per 100 possessions (21st in the NBA).

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -16.5 244

