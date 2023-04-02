The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and CW35. The matchup's point total is set at 243.5.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -15.5 243.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In 30 of 77 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to total more than 243.5 points.
  • Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 43-34-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 35 (71.4%) of those contests.
  • Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 30 39% 121.2 233.3 118 240.7 235.9
Spurs 27 35.1% 112.1 233.3 122.7 240.7 232.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.
  • At home, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (18-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-13-0).
  • The 121.2 points per game the Kings record are only 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).
  • When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 24-10 against the spread and 29-5 overall.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 43-34 0-0 39-38
Spurs 31-46 2-2 44-33

Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Spurs
121.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
24-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-8
29-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-13
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
16-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-13
14-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-19

