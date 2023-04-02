The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and CW35. The matchup's point total is set at 243.5.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -15.5 243.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 30 of 77 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to total more than 243.5 points.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 43-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 35 (71.4%) of those contests.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 30 39% 121.2 233.3 118 240.7 235.9 Spurs 27 35.1% 112.1 233.3 122.7 240.7 232.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.

At home, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (18-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-13-0).

The 121.2 points per game the Kings record are only 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).

When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 24-10 against the spread and 29-5 overall.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 43-34 0-0 39-38 Spurs 31-46 2-2 44-33

Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Spurs 121.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 24-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-8 29-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-13 118 Points Allowed (PG) 122.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-13 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-19

