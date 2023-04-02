Kings vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and CW35. The matchup's point total is set at 243.5.
Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-15.5
|243.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In 30 of 77 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to total more than 243.5 points.
- Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have a 43-34-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 35 (71.4%) of those contests.
- Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
- The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.
Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|30
|39%
|121.2
|233.3
|118
|240.7
|235.9
|Spurs
|27
|35.1%
|112.1
|233.3
|122.7
|240.7
|232.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.
- At home, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (18-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-13-0).
- The 121.2 points per game the Kings record are only 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.7).
- When Sacramento scores more than 122.7 points, it is 24-10 against the spread and 29-5 overall.
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|43-34
|0-0
|39-38
|Spurs
|31-46
|2-2
|44-33
Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Kings
|Spurs
|121.2
|112.1
|1
|25
|24-10
|14-8
|29-5
|9-13
|118
|122.7
|26
|30
|16-2
|22-13
|14-4
|16-19
