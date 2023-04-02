Kings vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+17) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and CW35.
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 127 - Spurs 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 17)
- Pick OU:
Under (244)
- The Kings have put together a 43-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 31-46-0 mark of the Spurs.
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (39 out of 77), less often than San Antonio's games have (43 out of 77).
- The Kings have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-15) this season, better than the .230 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-57).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings Performance Insights
- Although Sacramento is surrendering 118 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121.2 points per game.
- With 27.3 dimes per game, the Kings rank third-best in the league in the category.
- The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- So far this season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.8% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.