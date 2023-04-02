The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+17) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and CW35.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Kings vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 127 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Kings (- 17)

Kings (- 17) Pick OU: Under (244)



The Kings have put together a 43-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 31-46-0 mark of the Spurs.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (39 out of 77), less often than San Antonio's games have (43 out of 77).

The Kings have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-15) this season, better than the .230 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-57).

Kings Performance Insights

Although Sacramento is surrendering 118 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121.2 points per game.

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Kings rank third-best in the league in the category.

The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

So far this season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.8% of the team's baskets).

