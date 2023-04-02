The San Antonio Spurs (19-58), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to halt a six-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (47-30).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Spurs matchup.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-16.5) 244 -1800 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-17.5) 243.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Kings (-17) 244 -1667 +1000 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kings (-15.5) 243.5 -1500 +950 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

  • The Kings average 121.2 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.0 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +247 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
  • The Spurs have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 122.7 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -813 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 240.7 points per game combined, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
  • San Antonio is 31-46-0 ATS this year.

Kings and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +5000 +2000 -
Spurs - - +3000

