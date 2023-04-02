The San Antonio Spurs (19-58), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to halt a six-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (47-30).

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

NBCS-CA and CW35 Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Kings average 121.2 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.0 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +247 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 122.7 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -813 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 240.7 points per game combined, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

San Antonio is 31-46-0 ATS this year.

Kings and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2000 - Spurs - - +3000

