Kings vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to halt a six-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (47-30).
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Spurs matchup.
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-16.5)
|244
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Kings (-17.5)
|243.5
|-2000
|+950
|PointsBet
|Kings (-17)
|244
|-1667
|+1000
|Tipico
|Kings (-15.5)
|243.5
|-1500
|+950
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Kings average 121.2 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.0 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +247 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 122.7 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -813 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 240.7 points per game combined, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- San Antonio is 31-46-0 ATS this year.
Kings and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
