The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, take on the San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 138-114 win against the Trail Blazers, Huerter had 14 points.

In this article we will dive into Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.4 16.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.6 PRA 21.5 21.6 22.8 PR 18.5 18.7 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.3



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Spurs

Huerter is responsible for attempting 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

He's attempted 6.8 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the NBA, giving up 122.7 points per game.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.6 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 19 5 1 2 1 0 0 1/15/2023 23 9 2 3 1 0 0 11/17/2022 34 7 2 6 1 1 1

