Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)
- Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- Pederson picked up at least one hit 73 times last year in 134 games played (54.5%), including multiple hits on 27 occasions (20.1%).
- He hit a home run in 20 of 134 games in 2022 (14.9%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson picked up an RBI in 45 games last year out 134 (33.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 45 of his 134 games a season ago (33.6%), with more than one run scored eight times (6.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|24
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|31
|48/21
|K/BB
|52/24
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|37 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (52.9%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.6%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.3%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.6%)
|20 (30.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (36.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Brito will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
