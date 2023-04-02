After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

Pederson picked up at least one hit 73 times last year in 134 games played (54.5%), including multiple hits on 27 occasions (20.1%).

He hit a home run in 20 of 134 games in 2022 (14.9%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson picked up an RBI in 45 games last year out 134 (33.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 45 of his 134 games a season ago (33.6%), with more than one run scored eight times (6.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 66 .284 AVG .264 .368 OBP .348 .541 SLG .503 24 XBH 21 10 HR 13 39 RBI 31 48/21 K/BB 52/24 1 SB 2 Home Away 66 GP 68 37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%) 20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)