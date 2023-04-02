The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Mikal Bridges of the Nets and Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their previous game to the Celtics, 122-114, on Friday. Talen Horton-Tucker starred with 28 points, plus eight boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 28 8 7 0 0 0 Walker Kessler 20 10 2 0 3 0 Kris Dunn 16 4 4 0 2 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is the Jazz's top scorer (25.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and delivers 1.9 assists.

Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Jazz get 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Horton-Tucker.

The Jazz get 7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Walker Kessler 13.9 9.9 1.7 0.2 3 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 19.3 5.8 6.6 0.5 0.1 1.4 Kelly Olynyk 11.5 7.4 4.6 0.7 0.2 1 Kris Dunn 11.2 3.6 5.7 0.5 0.4 0.5 Lauri Markkanen 14.4 5.2 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.7

