Jazz vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-8.5
|-
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- In the Jazz's 77 games with a set total, 46 have hit the over (59.7%).
- Utah has a 44-33-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.
Jazz vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|0
|0%
|113.7
|230.9
|112.8
|230.7
|226.9
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.2
|230.9
|117.9
|230.7
|231.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). On the road, it is .615 (24-15-0).
- The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 112.8 the Nets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Utah is 37-15 against the spread and 32-20 overall.
Jazz vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|41-36
|5-5
|35-42
|Jazz
|44-33
|8-1
|46-31
Jazz vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nets
|Jazz
|113.7
|117.2
|17
|6
|20-9
|37-15
|22-7
|32-20
|112.8
|117.9
|12
|24
|33-20
|16-4
|37-16
|15-5
