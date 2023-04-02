The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -8.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

In the Jazz's 77 games with a set total, 46 have hit the over (59.7%).

Utah has a 44-33-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 0 0% 113.7 230.9 112.8 230.7 226.9 Jazz 0 0% 117.2 230.9 117.9 230.7 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). On the road, it is .615 (24-15-0).

The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 112.8 the Nets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Utah is 37-15 against the spread and 32-20 overall.

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 41-36 5-5 35-42 Jazz 44-33 8-1 46-31

Jazz vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 20-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-15 22-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-20 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

