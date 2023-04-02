On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (42-35) face the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM

YES and SportsNet RM Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Jazz vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and giving up 112.8 (12th in the NBA).

The Jazz have a -51 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 117.9 (24th in NBA).

These two teams are scoring 230.9 points per game between them, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 230.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Brooklyn has put together a 40-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Utah is 43-33-1 ATS this year.

Jazz and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 - Nets +60000 +15000 -

