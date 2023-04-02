On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (42-35) face the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Jazz vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Nets (-8.5) 232 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nets (-8.5) 231.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nets (-8.5) 231.5 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nets (-8.5) - -475 +380 Bet on this game with Tipico

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Trends

  • The Nets have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and giving up 112.8 (12th in the NBA).
  • The Jazz have a -51 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 117.9 (24th in NBA).
  • These two teams are scoring 230.9 points per game between them, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 230.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 40-36-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Utah is 43-33-1 ATS this year.

Jazz and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +100000 +90000 -
Nets +60000 +15000 -

