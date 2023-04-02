The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers (his last game) Barnes posted 11 points.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 19.5 21.2 20.2 PR 17.5 19.6 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Spurs

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barnes is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.7 points per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

The Spurs allow 26.6 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 36 14 6 1 2 0 1 1/15/2023 39 29 2 2 4 1 0 11/17/2022 29 16 8 2 1 0 2

