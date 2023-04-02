Giants vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:44 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (1-1) against the San Francisco Giants (1-1) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.
The Yankees will call on Jhony Brito against the Giants and Ross Stripling.
Giants vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Giants vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last year, San Francisco won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Last season San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in baseball (716 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Yankees
|L 5-0
|Logan Webb vs Gerrit Cole
|April 1
|@ Yankees
|W 7-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jhony Brito
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brady Singer
