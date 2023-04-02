Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (1-1) against the San Francisco Giants (1-1) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.

The Yankees will call on Jhony Brito against the Giants and Ross Stripling.

Giants vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Giants vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, San Francisco won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in baseball (716 total, 4.4 per game).

The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule