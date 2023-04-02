On Sunday, April 2, Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (1-1) visit the New York Yankees (1-1) in an early-season contest at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Giants and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (+120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Brandon Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Yankees won 74 of their 115 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Yankees averaged 1.7 homers per home game last season (136 total at home).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Giants won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

San Francisco hit 97 home runs away from home last season (1.2 per game).

The Giants slugged .387 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Giants vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.