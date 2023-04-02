How to Watch the Giants vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Jhony Brito and Ross Stripling the starting pitchers.
Giants vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.
- San Francisco's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.
- San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).
- San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- The Giants pitched to a 3.89 last season, which ranked 15th in baseball.
- San Francisco had a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranked 17th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send out Stripling for his first start of the season.
- The last time the 33-year-old righty pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 1, throwing six scoreless innings as the starter against the Boston Red Sox.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Gerrit Cole
|4/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Jhony Brito
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brady Singer
