The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Jhony Brito and Ross Stripling the starting pitchers.

Giants vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.

San Francisco's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.

San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).

The Giants had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

The Giants pitched to a 3.89 last season, which ranked 15th in baseball.

San Francisco had a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send out Stripling for his first start of the season.

The last time the 33-year-old righty pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 1, throwing six scoreless innings as the starter against the Boston Red Sox.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees W 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees - Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox - Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Ross Stripling Brady Singer

