The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, square off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers, Sabonis totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.1 19.7 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 13.0 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.8 PRA 39.5 38.7 40.5 PR 31.5 31.5 32.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.1



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Spurs

Sabonis has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.2% and 16.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, conceding 122.7 points per contest.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs allow 26.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 37 34 11 4 1 2 2 1/15/2023 35 18 18 8 0 0 0 11/17/2022 32 16 8 1 1 0 0

