The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, square off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in a 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Fox's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.1 23.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.1 PRA 34.5 35.4 32.9 PR 28.5 29.3 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

He's taken 5.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.7 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 28th in the NBA, allowing 26.6 per game.

The Spurs concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 38 31 2 10 2 1 3 1/15/2023 37 23 1 3 1 0 0 11/17/2022 32 28 3 8 2 0 1

