David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Yankees.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Villar At The Plate (2022)
- Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- In 46.2% of his 52 games last season, Villar had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 52 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in seven of them (13.5%), going deep in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last season out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score 15 times in 52 games (28.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|.182
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.255
|SLG
|.564
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|9
|7
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (56.7%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brito starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.