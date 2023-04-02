After going 2-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Yankees.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

  • Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his 52 games last season, Villar had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 52 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in seven of them (13.5%), going deep in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last season out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score 15 times in 52 games (28.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 30
.182 AVG .257
.352 OBP .318
.255 SLG .564
3 XBH 13
0 HR 9
7 RBI 17
25/12 K/BB 33/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 30
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brito starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.