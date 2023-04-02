After going 2-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

In 46.2% of his 52 games last season, Villar had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 52 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in seven of them (13.5%), going deep in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last season out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score 15 times in 52 games (28.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 30 .182 AVG .257 .352 OBP .318 .255 SLG .564 3 XBH 13 0 HR 9 7 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 30 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)