The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Jhony Brito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Crawford reached base via a hit in 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%), including multiple hits in 16.9% of those games (20 of them).

Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in nine of them (7.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his 118 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.3% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 43 of 118 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .241 .333 OBP .294 .290 SLG .388 7 XBH 19 3 HR 6 18 RBI 34 45/30 K/BB 53/12 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 61 32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%) 16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)