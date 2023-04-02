Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Crawford reached base via a hit in 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%), including multiple hits in 16.9% of those games (20 of them).
- Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in nine of them (7.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his 118 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.3% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 43 of 118 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brito starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
