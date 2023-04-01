Wilmer Flores -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.

Flores picked up a base hit in 85 out of 151 games last season (56.3%), with at least two hits in 24 of them (15.9%).

He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 43 of 151 games last year (28.5%), Flores drove in a run, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored a run in 60 of 151 games last year (39.7%), including nine multi-run games (6.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .248 AVG .212 .340 OBP .296 .459 SLG .339 29 XBH 19 11 HR 8 41 RBI 30 46/32 K/BB 57/28 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 78 40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%) 32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%) 11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

