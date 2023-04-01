Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wilmer Flores -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)
- Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
- Flores picked up a base hit in 85 out of 151 games last season (56.3%), with at least two hits in 24 of them (15.9%).
- He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 43 of 151 games last year (28.5%), Flores drove in a run, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored a run in 60 of 151 games last year (39.7%), including nine multi-run games (6.0%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.248
|AVG
|.212
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.459
|SLG
|.339
|29
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|30
|46/32
|K/BB
|57/28
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|78
|40 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (57.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (11.5%)
|32 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (35.9%)
|11 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.0%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (21.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 5-5 record.
