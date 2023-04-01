Wilmer Flores -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

  • Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Flores picked up a base hit in 85 out of 151 games last season (56.3%), with at least two hits in 24 of them (15.9%).
  • He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.9%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 43 of 151 games last year (28.5%), Flores drove in a run, and 17 of those games (11.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 60 of 151 games last year (39.7%), including nine multi-run games (6.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.248 AVG .212
.340 OBP .296
.459 SLG .339
29 XBH 19
11 HR 8
41 RBI 30
46/32 K/BB 57/28
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 78
40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%)
32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%)
11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 5-5 record.
