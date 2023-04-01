On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
  • Estrada got a hit in 90 of 140 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last season (42 of 140), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (10.0%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 60 of 140 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 5-5 record.
