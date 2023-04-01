On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.

Estrada got a hit in 90 of 140 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last season (42 of 140), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (10.0%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

In 60 of 140 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 67 .260 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .394 SLG .409 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 30 RBI 32 40/18 K/BB 49/15 11 SB 10 Home Away 72 GP 68 49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%) 5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)