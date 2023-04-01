Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
- Estrada got a hit in 90 of 140 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last season (42 of 140), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (10.0%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 60 of 140 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Schmidt will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 5-5 record.
