Matt Bradley and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the San Diego State Aztecs go head to head with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State beat Creighton on Sunday, 57-56. Lamont Butler scored a team-high 18 points (and added zero assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lamont Butler 18 2 0 0 0 2 Darrion Trammell 12 5 1 0 0 1 Nathan Mensah 8 6 0 0 3 0

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic won its previous game against Kansas State, 79-76, on Saturday. Alijah Martin starred with 17 points, plus four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alijah Martin 17 4 2 2 2 3 Bryan Greenlee 16 0 1 0 0 4 Vladislav Goldin 14 13 2 0 2 0

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is tops on his team in both points (12.5) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also averages 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Butler leads his squad in assists per game (3.3), and also posts 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darrion Trammell averages 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 6.1 points.

Jaedon LeDee is putting up 7.8 points, 1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is averaging team highs in points (13.9 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is producing 5.5 rebounds, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he contributes 10.3 points and 0.4 assists.

The Owls get 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Martin.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he delivers 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Owls receive 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bryan Greenlee.

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 11 3.6 2 0.5 0.3 0.9 Jaedon LeDee 8.6 5.4 0.9 0.6 0.9 0 Lamont Butler 8.1 3.7 3.2 1 0.1 0.9 Nathan Mensah 4 5.9 0.9 0.4 2.1 0 Darrion Trammell 9.8 2.8 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.6

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)