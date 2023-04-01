After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He went yard in 16 of 148 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski picked up an RBI in 35 out of 148 games last year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.1%).

He scored a run in 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.4%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .200 AVG .228 .293 OBP .317 .371 SLG .411 25 XBH 25 8 HR 9 25 RBI 32 73/32 K/BB 68/29 3 SB 2 Home Away 74 GP 74 36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%) 11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%) 29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%) 8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%) 16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)