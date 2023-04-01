Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)
- Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He went yard in 16 of 148 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski picked up an RBI in 35 out of 148 games last year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.1%).
- He scored a run in 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.4%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|32
|73/32
|K/BB
|68/29
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|36 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (54.1%)
|11 (14.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (20.3%)
|29 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (40.5%)
|8 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.8%)
|16 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Schmidt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw one inning in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP, putting together a 5-5 record.
