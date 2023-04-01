After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

  • Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Yastrzemski had a hit in 76 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He went yard in 16 of 148 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski picked up an RBI in 35 out of 148 games last year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.1%).
  • He scored a run in 59 of 148 games last year (39.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.4%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.200 AVG .228
.293 OBP .317
.371 SLG .411
25 XBH 25
8 HR 9
25 RBI 32
73/32 K/BB 68/29
3 SB 2
Home Away
74 GP 74
36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%)
11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%)
29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%)
8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%)
16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Schmidt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw one inning in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP, putting together a 5-5 record.
