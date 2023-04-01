The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

  • Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Wade picked up a hit in 41.6% of his games last season (32 of 77), with at least two hits in 10 of them (13.0%).
  • He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 37
.223 AVG .190
.302 OBP .309
.429 SLG .286
10 XBH 6
6 HR 2
17 RBI 9
30/11 K/BB 21/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 39
17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%)
10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Schmidt will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
  • In 29 games last season he compiled a 5-5 record and had a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP.
