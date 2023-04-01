The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Wade picked up a hit in 41.6% of his games last season (32 of 77), with at least two hits in 10 of them (13.0%).

He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wade picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 37 .223 AVG .190 .302 OBP .309 .429 SLG .286 10 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 30/11 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 39 17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%) 10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

