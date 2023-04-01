LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)
- Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Wade picked up a hit in 41.6% of his games last season (32 of 77), with at least two hits in 10 of them (13.0%).
- He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|30/11
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|17 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|14 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.1%)
|10 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Schmidt will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
- In 29 games last season he compiled a 5-5 record and had a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP.
