Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Bart (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart reached base via a hit in 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%), including multiple hits in 13.4% of those games (13 of them).
- In 11 of 97 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Bart drove in a run in 20 games last season out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).
- He crossed home plate in 28 of his 97 games a season ago (28.9%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.2%).
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (1.0 per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
- Last season he compiled a 5-5 record, a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games.
