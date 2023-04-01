On Saturday, Joey Bart (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart reached base via a hit in 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%), including multiple hits in 13.4% of those games (13 of them).

In 11 of 97 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Bart drove in a run in 20 games last season out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).

He crossed home plate in 28 of his 97 games a season ago (28.9%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.2%).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

