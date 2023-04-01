On Saturday, Joey Bart (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bart reached base via a hit in 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%), including multiple hits in 13.4% of those games (13 of them).
  • In 11 of 97 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Bart drove in a run in 20 games last season out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).
  • He crossed home plate in 28 of his 97 games a season ago (28.9%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (1.0 per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-5 record, a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP over his 29 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.