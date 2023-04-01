After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

  • Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Pederson had a hit in 73 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • In 20 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (14.9%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored in 33.6% of his games last season (45 of 134), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 66
.284 AVG .264
.368 OBP .348
.541 SLG .503
24 XBH 21
10 HR 13
39 RBI 31
48/21 K/BB 52/24
1 SB 2
Home Away
66 GP 68
37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%)
20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Schmidt gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP, putting together a 5-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.