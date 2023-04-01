Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)
- Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- Pederson had a hit in 73 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 20 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (14.9%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 33.6% of his games last season (45 of 134), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|24
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|31
|48/21
|K/BB
|52/24
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|37 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (52.9%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.6%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.3%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.6%)
|20 (30.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (36.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Schmidt gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP, putting together a 5-5 record.
