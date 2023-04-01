After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

Pederson had a hit in 73 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 20 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (14.9%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 33.6% of his games last season (45 of 134), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 66 .284 AVG .264 .368 OBP .348 .541 SLG .503 24 XBH 21 10 HR 13 39 RBI 31 48/21 K/BB 52/24 1 SB 2 Home Away 66 GP 68 37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%) 20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

