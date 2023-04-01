Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 46-22-7) and the Minnesota Wild (second at 44-22-9), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

In the past 10 outings for the Golden Knights, their offense has put up 41 goals while their defense has given up 33 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). In 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (23.1% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.0)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (46-22-7 overall) have a 12-7-19 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 20-8-4 (44 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 18 games this season (4-10-4 record, 12 points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 46 times, and are 41-3-2 in those games (to record 84 points).

In the 24 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 33 points after finishing 16-7-1.

In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 24-7-4 (52 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 18-14-2 to register 38 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.95 23rd 11th 2.84 Goals Allowed 2.61 3rd 15th 31.7 Shots 31.1 18th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.9 14th 17th 21.3% Power Play % 21.6% 13th 19th 77.5% Penalty Kill % 80.9% 12th

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

