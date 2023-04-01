A clash featuring the top two in the Western Conference is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7) host the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9) at T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch the Wild-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Golden Knights vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 213 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Golden Knights rank 13th in the NHL with 245 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 62 27 33 60 50 45 45.8% Chandler Stephenson 75 13 44 57 28 57 58.3% Jonathan Marchessault 69 26 28 54 23 36 38.5% Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1% William Karlsson 75 14 35 49 29 41 55.5%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (196 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 221 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players