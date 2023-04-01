A clash featuring the top two in the Western Conference is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7) host the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9) at T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch the Wild-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 213 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The Golden Knights rank 13th in the NHL with 245 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 62 27 33 60 50 45 45.8%
Chandler Stephenson 75 13 44 57 28 57 58.3%
Jonathan Marchessault 69 26 28 54 23 36 38.5%
Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1%
William Karlsson 75 14 35 49 29 41 55.5%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (196 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
  • With 221 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 73 22 43 65 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 75 23 35 58 14 42 49%
Matthew Boldy 75 28 29 57 37 48 57.3%
Marcus Johansson 74 16 24 40 29 27 42.6%

