The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second in conference), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Wild (-105) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 30-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-19 record (winning 61.2% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 43 times.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 245 (13th) Goals 221 (23rd) 213 (10th) Goals Allowed 196 (3rd) 40 (24th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 40 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over seven times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 2.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 245 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 213 goals to rank 10th.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +32 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.