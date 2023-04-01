Golden Knights vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second in conference), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 30-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-19 record (winning 61.2% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 43 times.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|245 (13th)
|Goals
|221 (23rd)
|213 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|196 (3rd)
|40 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|40 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over seven times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 2.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 245 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 213 goals to rank 10th.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +32 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.