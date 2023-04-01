Giants vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (1-0) taking on the San Francisco Giants (0-1) at 4:05 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 6--0 victory as our model heavily favors the Yankees.
The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt versus the Giants and Alex Cobb.
Giants vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Giants vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Giants -1.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants were underdogs in 59 games last season and came away with the win 18 times (30.5%) in those contests.
- Last year, San Francisco won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season San Francisco was the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (716 total).
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Yankees
|L 5-0
|Logan Webb vs Gerrit Cole
|April 1
|@ Yankees
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jhony Brito
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
