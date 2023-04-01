The 2023 campaign continues for Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (0-1) as they visit the New York Yankees (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Gametime is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.

The Yankees had a record of 75-42, a 64.1% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

New York has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees averaged 1.7 homers per home game last season (136 total at home).

New York averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .439 in home contests.

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

Giants vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Roberto Pérez 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+360) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

