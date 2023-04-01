The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Wilmer Flores among those expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.

San Francisco's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.

San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.

The Giants had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

San Francisco had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

The Giants had the 15th-ranked ERA (3.89) in the majors last season.

San Francisco ranked 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP last season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

The last time the 35-year-old pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres. The righty threw five innings as the starter in that matchup.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees - Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees - Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox - Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox - Away - Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away - Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home - -

