On Saturday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

  • Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Villar reached base via a hit in 24 of 52 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (12 of them).
  • In seven of 52 games last year, he hit a long ball (13.5%). He went deep in 5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 28.8% of his games a season ago (15 of 52), Villar drove home a run. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 15 of 52 games last year (28.8%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (11.5%) he scored more than once.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 30
.182 AVG .257
.352 OBP .318
.255 SLG .564
3 XBH 13
0 HR 9
7 RBI 17
25/12 K/BB 33/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 30
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
  • In 29 games last season he put together a 5-5 record and had a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP.
