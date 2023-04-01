On Saturday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Villar reached base via a hit in 24 of 52 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (12 of them).

In seven of 52 games last year, he hit a long ball (13.5%). He went deep in 5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 28.8% of his games a season ago (15 of 52), Villar drove home a run. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 15 of 52 games last year (28.8%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (11.5%) he scored more than once.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 30 .182 AVG .257 .352 OBP .318 .255 SLG .564 3 XBH 13 0 HR 9 7 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 30 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)