David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Villar At The Plate (2022)
- Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Villar reached base via a hit in 24 of 52 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (12 of them).
- In seven of 52 games last year, he hit a long ball (13.5%). He went deep in 5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 28.8% of his games a season ago (15 of 52), Villar drove home a run. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 15 of 52 games last year (28.8%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (11.5%) he scored more than once.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|.182
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.255
|SLG
|.564
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|9
|7
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (56.7%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one inning.
- In 29 games last season he put together a 5-5 record and had a 3.12 ERA and a 1.197 WHIP.
