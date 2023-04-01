The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

In 71 of 118 games last year (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 7.6% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He came around to score 43 times in 118 games (36.4%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .241 .333 OBP .294 .290 SLG .388 7 XBH 19 3 HR 6 18 RBI 34 45/30 K/BB 53/12 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 61 32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%) 16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)