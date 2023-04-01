The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 71 of 118 games last year (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 7.6% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He came around to score 43 times in 118 games (36.4%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 61
.219 AVG .241
.333 OBP .294
.290 SLG .388
7 XBH 19
3 HR 6
18 RBI 34
45/30 K/BB 53/12
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 61
32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%)
16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Schmidt starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the Houston Astros.
  • Over his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 5-5 record, had a 3.12 ERA, and a 1.197 WHIP.
