Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Yankees - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- In 71 of 118 games last year (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 7.6% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He came around to score 43 times in 118 games (36.4%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Schmidt starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the Houston Astros.
- Over his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 5-5 record, had a 3.12 ERA, and a 1.197 WHIP.
